Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Multiple boats sink during Trump Parade on Texas lake

File Photo
File Photo(CBS News)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to calls about “boats in distress” on Lake Travis in the afternoon.

Authorities say there were multiple boats that sank during the parade. Authorities have not yet said if there were any injuries reported or how many boats were involved.

KEYE reports the calls about sinking boats came in the areas of Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach at the lake.

COPYRIGHT 2020 CBS NEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Latest News

Local

CAMC re-implements no visitors policy due to rising spread of COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
All CAMC locations have re-implemented their no visitation policy until further notice, effective Saturday.

National

Several boats sink during parade for President Trump on Lake Travis in Texas

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Several boats sank during a “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis in Texas where crowds had gathered to show support for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Regional

Planned protests happening around Louisville

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Groups of protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in Louisville.

Local

Beshear urges safety during holiday gatherings; 790 new COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
As of Saturday, 52,464 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the 790 new cases Saturday, 98 were among children 18 and younger.

Sports

Marshall Wins Season Opener

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Pounds Colonels 59-0

Latest News

Local

8 new deaths, an additional 1,341 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 129,785 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Guns, drugs, and cash found during multi-county drug search

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

Regional

Gov. DeWine: Browns, Bengals allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season.

Regional

Police: 1 of 2 teens shot on Ohio interstate in August dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Columbus police said the 16-year-old “succumbed to his injuries” at a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Regional

Man known as ’The Angry Viking’ speaks on group’s presence in Louisville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shellie Sylvestri
The leader of a self-proclaimed patriot group gathered in Cox Park in Louisville Saturday morning ahead of planned counter-protests at Churchill Downs during the 146th Kentucky Derby.