Silver Alert issued for man last seen in W.Va.

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who may be travelling through our area.

Alfred Johnson, 73, has been reported missing from his home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

A report from West Virginia State Police says Johnson was last seen at the EZ Stop Convenience Stop in Pineville.

Johnson was last seen driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with a South Carolina license plate reading “MEC-510″.

Johnson is 5′9″, weighs 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt and blue jeams.

Metro 911 dispatchers say Johnson may be headed to Columbus, Ohio.

Anyone with information on Alfred Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call WVSP Sergeant D.M. McMillan at 304-256-6786.

