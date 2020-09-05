Advertisement

WSAZ Investigates | More Renovation Rip-Off

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge in Putnam County has granted a temporary restraining order against Robert Eugene Jones, prohibiting him for working on any construction, engineering or plumbing projects for the next 10 days until a formal hearing can be held.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office says they are planning to amend their initial lawsuit to add additional complaints and victims to their filing.

A woman in Mason County says Jones provided her with paperwork that included a Board of Professional Engineer stamp, a designation he has never held.

Abby Cunningham, with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, says Jones has been served with nine cease and desist orders from the Division of Labor.

They received another complaint as recently as earlier this week from someone who had work done in April and gave Jones more than $20,000.

Jones had asked the court for a continuance so that he could acquire legal representation, but the judge denied the motion.

Judge Stowers says a hearing is set at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In the meantime, Jones is not to answer calls or do work that requires any licensing.

The state says they intend to present witnesses to testify to the seriousness the allegations.

WSAZ has also spoken with several other victims in our region who share similar stories of being told their home had been struck by lightning and required immediate work and attention which would cost thousands of dollars.

To read our previous story, click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bus safety demonstration held in Kanawha County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
As children across West Virginia are headed into an unusual school year, bus drivers took some time out for safety Friday morning in Kanawha County.

News

Schools hold senior nights early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
In case the football season is disrupted or cut short, several schools decided to honor their seniors earlier than usual.

News

Hometown Hero: Thoroughbred Construction Group

Updated: 1 hours ago
Our latest Hometown Hero, Thoroughbred Construction Group, reached out to a family in need after a storm damage their roof.

News

Schools hold senior night early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In a year where nothing is a guarantee, schools are choosing to honor their seniors early in case the football season is cut short.

Latest News

News

Face-covering mandate extended in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The face-covering mandate in Kentucky has been extended.

News

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who may be travelling through our area.

Local

WVSU active COVID-19 cases drop; 25 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
At one point, WVSU officials say they saw as many as 10 cases in one day.

News

Huntington City Council introduces trespassing ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
Huntington City Council introduces trespassing ordinance

News

State Superintendent Clayton Burch talks back to school in West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
State Superintendent Clayton Burch talks back to school in West Virginia

Local

15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Greenup County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases range in age from a 13-year-old boy to a 67-year-old man.