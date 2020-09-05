WSAZ Investigates | More Renovation Rip-Off

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge in Putnam County has granted a temporary restraining order against Robert Eugene Jones, prohibiting him for working on any construction, engineering or plumbing projects for the next 10 days until a formal hearing can be held.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office says they are planning to amend their initial lawsuit to add additional complaints and victims to their filing.

A woman in Mason County says Jones provided her with paperwork that included a Board of Professional Engineer stamp, a designation he has never held.

Abby Cunningham, with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, says Jones has been served with nine cease and desist orders from the Division of Labor.

They received another complaint as recently as earlier this week from someone who had work done in April and gave Jones more than $20,000.

Jones had asked the court for a continuance so that he could acquire legal representation, but the judge denied the motion.

Judge Stowers says a hearing is set at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In the meantime, Jones is not to answer calls or do work that requires any licensing.

The state says they intend to present witnesses to testify to the seriousness the allegations.

WSAZ has also spoken with several other victims in our region who share similar stories of being told their home had been struck by lightning and required immediate work and attention which would cost thousands of dollars.

To read our previous story, click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.