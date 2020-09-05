Advertisement

WVSU active COVID-19 cases drop; 25 total

Sign indicating where students can stand to enter a building for temperature checks at West Virginia State University.
Sign indicating where students can stand to enter a building for temperature checks at West Virginia State University.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been four weeks since classes started for Haylee Miller and she and Delila Vance moved in together at a dorm on West Virginia State University’s campus.

“My main concern definitely was COVID and how they would be doing it or handling it,” Miller said.

Vance said she moved on campus to keep her dad safe.

“It was COVID, like I was afraid that I would end up giving to my dad,” Vance said.

Those concerns are something that Scott Woodard, West Virginia State Vice President of Academic Affairs, and faculty have worked long hours to make students feel comfortable.

The school has a little less than 2,000 students, and the university saw a rise in cases the first week.

“I believe we had about ten positive tests in one day, and it was a little frightening, but we stayed the course with our plan,” Woodard said.

He said he hopes for that number to be zero, but that is not realistic. Woodard said they are prepared for cases to fluctuate, with an area set aside to quarantine and isolate individuals.

“We have quarantined 108 people as of today. But out of that, only 25 have turned into positive cases,” Woodard said.

A long list of other measures are in place for students. Woodard said, as of now, while there have been 25 cases, including 16 students and 9 faculty members, active cases are much lower.

“In actuality, West Virginia State University actually has two positive cases in our campus community,” Woodard said.

Officials say they don’t have anyone in isolation on campus.

In the coming weeks Woodard said the university will conduct target COVID testing of athletes.

Woodard said, most of all, the university will continue with a a plan they say is working.

Free COVID testing is also being held at the university to anyone who can come out Sept. 18 and 19.

