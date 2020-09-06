Advertisement

3 new deaths, an additional 773 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,259 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 130,558 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,259 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 130,558 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Sunday.

An additional 6,755 cases and 287 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 13,841 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,033 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

