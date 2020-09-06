Advertisement

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Those who serve say there is a special bond or brotherhood among soldiers. But for six men from Cabell County, that brotherhood was by blood as well.

On Saturday, a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

The Wolfe brothers recognized are Louis, Ed, Bill, Carl (“Chick”), George (“Pete”), and Fred. They served in the Army and Navy during the World War II era.

The six were born to Charles Henry Wolfe and Nina Clara Mayse who in addition to the six boys, had six girls.

Prior to the unveiling, Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams spoke. He too served in WWII.

