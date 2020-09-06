Deputies: Owner stops man after breaking into building and trying to steal motorcycle

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after deputies say he broke into a building and tried to steal a motorcycle, but was stopped by the owner.

Gallia County deputies say Russell Sargent, 42, from Bidwell, broke into a building Friday night on Jackson Pike in Springfield Township.

The owner caught Sargent in the building and detained him until deputies got there.

He was charged with breaking and entering.

“Citizens all over our county are tired of being victimized by thieves like Mr. Sargent,” said Sheriff Matt Champlin. “Our citizens are more vigilant than ever about protecting their property with surveillance systems and other methods of home defense. If you are a criminal and you are planning to take advantage of the good people of Gallia County, understand that you are risking your own safety. My team and I will continue to work diligently, side by side with our citizens, to keep our communities safe.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.