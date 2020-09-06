Advertisement

Deputies: Pair arrested for doing drugs in state park

Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested Saturday after Vinton County deputies say they found them in a car and under the influence of narcotics.

Deputies say the two were parked in a picnic area of Lake Alma State Park.

The men were detained and the deputies’ K9 alerted them to possible narcotics in the car.

Deputies say they found meth, black tar heroin, pills, meth pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Joshua H. Simmonds, 39, and Larry Rice, 44, from Wellston for drug trafficking and possession.

The two are in the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

