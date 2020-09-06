Dozens of boats participate in rally for Pres. Trump

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several boats were seen going down the Ohio River Saturday in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election.

A boat rally floated down from Huntington to Ironton Saturday afternoon with boats decked out in American flags, banners, and Trump 2020 signs.

Supporters were also seen along bridges and the river banks with signs and flags that supported Trump’s bid for another four years in the White House.

WATCH LIVE | A boat rally for Pres. Trump's re-election is floating down the Ohio River from Huntington to Ironton. Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Saturday, September 5, 2020

This is the second boat rally to be held in our region in the last week.

A similar rally was held last weekend on the Kanawha River in Charleston.

WATCH LIVE | The boat rally in support for Pres. Trump is now going through where all three states in our region meet. Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Saturday, September 5, 2020

In 2016, Trump won West Virginia by 42 points.

