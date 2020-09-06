Advertisement

Dozens of boats participate in rally for Pres. Trump

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several boats were seen going down the Ohio River Saturday in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election.

A boat rally floated down from Huntington to Ironton Saturday afternoon with boats decked out in American flags, banners, and Trump 2020 signs.

Supporters were also seen along bridges and the river banks with signs and flags that supported Trump’s bid for another four years in the White House.

WATCH LIVE | A boat rally for Pres. Trump's re-election is floating down the Ohio River from Huntington to Ironton.

Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Saturday, September 5, 2020

This is the second boat rally to be held in our region in the last week.

A similar rally was held last weekend on the Kanawha River in Charleston.

WATCH LIVE | The boat rally in support for Pres. Trump is now going through where all three states in our region meet.

Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Saturday, September 5, 2020

In 2016, Trump won West Virginia by 42 points.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

Video

Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Local

Body found inside Portsmouth apartment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ the body was found at Kendall Heights.

Homepage

Thomas Health implement no visitor policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thomas Health has implemented a no-visitor police effective Saturday, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

Local

DHHR releases map detailing which counties can begin in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Nine counties including four in our region will start school remotely.

Sports

“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
More WV schools can't compete in fall sports next week

Local

Deputies: Owner stops man after breaking into building and trying to steal motorcycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man has been charged after deputies say he broke into a building and try to steal a motorcycle, but was stopped by the owner.

Regional

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 5 hours ago
Unofficial results list Tiz the Law in place and Mr. Big News in show for the race, out of a 15-horse field for Saturday’s race.

Local

Fans enjoy return of Marshall football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
A limited crowd watched the Herd cruise to a big win.

Local

CAMC re-implements no visitors policy due to rising spread of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
All CAMC locations have re-implemented their no visitation policy until further notice, effective Saturday.