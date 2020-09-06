Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Summery weather returns

Summery conditions return to the Tri-State.
Summery conditions return to the Tri-State.
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a brief reprieve from the summery heat and humidity these past couple days, both will make a return this week and persist through much of it. Any signs of a significant cool-down are continuing to be pushed back and may not arrive until the middle of the month.

Expect a mainly clear sky Sunday night with a calm wind. Low temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. Patchy fog is likely yet again.

Labor Day on Monday will bring a third day in a row with abundant sunshine and no rain. However, afternoon temperatures will be noticeably warmer as they climb to the upper 80s.

Tuesday signals the start of the new school year for many, but despite being the “unofficial” end to summer, Mother Nature chooses not to cooperate. More sunshine and dry conditions can be expected as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees. This will also be the first day the humidity will be more noticeable.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny across the Tri-State. Some increased moisture in our southern and eastern counties may lead to scattered showers in those locations, but many areas are likely to keep the dry stretch going. Highs will continue to reach near 90 degrees with uncomfortable humidity.

On Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Once again, any shower activity will be scattered in nature and focused to the south and east. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

By the weekend, there is a better chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms across the entire region. However, humidity will remain high, and temperatures during the afternoons will reach the low to mid 80s.

Yes, at one point it did look like a significant cool-down was coming towards the end of the week, but that may be on hold for another week or two. As a reminder, the first day of fall is September 22.

