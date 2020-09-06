Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Sunday

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 313 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 52,774 cases.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Governor Beshear said. “Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”

Of the newly reported cases, 43 were from children ages 18 and younger, two of those cases were kids five or younger.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 996.

“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” the Governor said. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County, an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 86-year-old man from Fayette County.

The governor noted that Sunday marked six months since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Kentucky.

With 4,742 new cases of the virus this week, Kentucky has set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week.

Health officials are concerned we could see another spike after Labor Day weekend.

“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Dr. Stack encourages everyone to continue following guidelines; wear a face covering whenever in public, remain at least six feet apart from anyone with whom you don’t live and wash your hands often.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday

Local

W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school.

News

WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Local

Manhole rupture shoots water above tree tops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A ruptured manhole in Dunbar sent water shooting tens of feet into the air Sunday.

Latest News

Local

Lawrence County family advocate killed in drunk driving crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The accident happened on State Route 140 near South Webster.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Local

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

Local

Dozens of boats participate in rally for Pres. Trump

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A boat rally floated down the Ohio River from Huntington to Ironton Saturday afternoon with boats decked out in American flags and banners.

Video

Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Updated: 17 hours ago
Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Local

Body found inside Portsmouth apartment

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ the body was found at Kendall Heights.