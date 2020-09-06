Lawrence County family activate killed in drunk driving crash

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a drunk driving crash that took the life of a Lawrence County family advocate Saturday night.

According to a release from the OSHP Portsmouth Post, troopers received a report around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday of what appeared to be an intoxicated subject leaving the County Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business.

When Ohio state troopers responded, they arrived to the scene of a fatal crash involving a black 2016 Kia Sedona on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace.

Troopers say that the driver of the Sedona, Arnold Queen II, 42 of Wheelersburg, crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle occupied by Steven L. Cahal, 51, and Lorena Cahal, 50, both of South Point.

Lorena Cahal was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a family advocate at the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy’s Sybene Campus in South Point.

Steven Cahal was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

OSHP says that Queen has been taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with additional charges pending.

