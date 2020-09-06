Advertisement

Lawrence County family activate killed in drunk driving crash

(AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a drunk driving crash that took the life of a Lawrence County family advocate Saturday night.

According to a release from the OSHP Portsmouth Post, troopers received a report around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday of what appeared to be an intoxicated subject leaving the County Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business.

When Ohio state troopers responded, they arrived to the scene of a fatal crash involving a black 2016 Kia Sedona on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace.

Troopers say that the driver of the Sedona, Arnold Queen II, 42 of Wheelersburg, crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle occupied by Steven L. Cahal, 51, and Lorena Cahal, 50, both of South Point.

Lorena Cahal was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a family advocate at the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy’s Sybene Campus in South Point.

Steven Cahal was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

OSHP says that Queen has been taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 additional deaths

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19,

Local

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

Local

Dozens of boats participate in rally for Pres. Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A boat rally floated down the Ohio River from Huntington to Ironton Saturday afternoon with boats decked out in American flags and banners.

Video

Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Updated: 11 hours ago
Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Latest News

Local

Body found inside Portsmouth apartment

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ the body was found at Kendall Heights.

Homepage

Thomas Health implement no visitor policy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thomas Health has implemented a no-visitor police effective Saturday, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

Local

DHHR releases map detailing which counties can begin in-person learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Nine counties including four in our region will start school remotely.

Sports

“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
More WV schools can't compete in fall sports next week

Local

Deputies: Owner stops man after breaking into building and trying to steal motorcycle

Updated: 14 hours ago
A man has been charged after deputies say he broke into a building and try to steal a motorcycle, but was stopped by the owner.

Regional

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 16 hours ago
Unofficial results list Tiz the Law in place and Mr. Big News in show for the race, out of a 15-horse field for Saturday’s race.