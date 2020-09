DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A ruptured manhole in Dunbar sent water shooting high into the air Sunday.

It happened in an area between I-64 and WV-25.

It’s still being investigated on how the manhole ruptured.

West Virginia American Water and DOH are responding to the area.

It’s unclear if it is having an impact on customers’ water pressure.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.