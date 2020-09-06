Advertisement

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

Local

Dozens of boats participate in rally for Pres. Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A boat rally floated down the Ohio River from Huntington to Ironton Saturday afternoon with boats decked out in American flags and banners.

Video

Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Huntington boat rally for Pres. Trump re-election

Local

Body found inside Portsmouth apartment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ the body was found at Kendall Heights.

Latest News

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

Homepage

Thomas Health implement no visitor policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thomas Health has implemented a no-visitor police effective Saturday, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

Local

DHHR releases map detailing which counties can begin in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Nine counties including four in our region will start school remotely.

Sports

“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
More WV schools can't compete in fall sports next week

Local

Deputies: Owner stops man after breaking into building and trying to steal motorcycle

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man has been charged after deputies say he broke into a building and try to steal a motorcycle, but was stopped by the owner.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.