Parents to receive education plans for schools in Putnam County on Monday

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents of children in Putnam County Schools received a message from the district Sunday evening that plans for the start of class will come from elementary, middle and high schools on Monday.

The revised plan coming after the county was one of nine counties in West Virginia to be orange or red in the state’s Department of Education map, preventing in-person learning to start Tuesday.

The school district say families will receive school-specific start up information on Monday from their child’s school. That information will include middle and high school device deployment plans, meal site distribution schedules and, for five-day in-person elementary families, the distribution of learning packet details as the district awaits delivery of iPads.

With the county being orange on the map, all extracurricular activities and athletics are permitted to practice but not compete.

Putnam County Schools says that all families that selected the virtual learning option to start the year will begin as planned.

