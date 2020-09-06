Advertisement

Several cases of COVID-19 linked to church service

Kanawha-Charleston health officials say someone who attended a worship service on Aug. 30 at King’s River Worship Center tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
Kanawha-Charleston health officials say someone who attended a worship service on Aug. 30 at King’s River Worship Center tested positive for the virus Wednesday.(WHSV)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a church service in St. Albans from last week.

Kanawha-Charleston health officials say someone who attended a worship service on Aug. 30 at King’s River Worship Center tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Since then, others who attended that service, including the lead pastor, have also tested positive.

The church says they have initiated a more stringent cleaning process for the facility and have moved to online services only.

“The way we, as a community, get through this is by working together and protecting each other,” said Lead Pastor Chris Kimbro.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-related violations after parties

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.

Local

As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph.

Local

Parents to receive education plans for schools in Putnam County on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement comes a day after the county was orange on the WVDE map.

Local

3 new deaths, an additional 773 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,259 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 130,558 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Deputies: Pair arrested for doing drugs in state park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two men were arrested Saturday after Vinton County deputies say they found them under them in a car and under the influence of narcotics.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 313 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 52,774 cases.

Local

Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday

Local

W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school.

News

WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Local

Manhole rupture shoots water above tree tops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A ruptured manhole in Dunbar sent water shooting tens of feet into the air Sunday.