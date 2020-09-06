Several cases of COVID-19 linked to church service

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a church service in St. Albans from last week.

Kanawha-Charleston health officials say someone who attended a worship service on Aug. 30 at King’s River Worship Center tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Since then, others who attended that service, including the lead pastor, have also tested positive.

The church says they have initiated a more stringent cleaning process for the facility and have moved to online services only.

“The way we, as a community, get through this is by working together and protecting each other,” said Lead Pastor Chris Kimbro.

