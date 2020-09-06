Advertisement

Thomas Health implement no visitor policy

Thomas Health has implemented a no-visitor police effective Saturday, citing rising COVID-19 cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health has implemented a no-visitor police effective Saturday, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post the hospital says, “This policy is the same policy that was implemented earlier this year in an effort to reduce the risk to our patients and staff. While we hope that this restriction will be short-lived, this policy will be in effect until further notice.”

The hospital says caregivers will not be able to be present for inpatients, outpatients, testing, surgery patients, or physician office visits.

Exceptions will be made for pediatric, obstetrical services, and the NICU for the duration of the patients stay. The hospital also says that end-of-life visitation may be authorized on a case by casis basis.

Thomas Health operates Thomas Memorial Hospital, and Saint Francis Hospital.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County Saturday is 510.

