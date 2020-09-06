Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, newly active cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County forced the county to go orange on the metric system that accounts for how schools can operate for the week.

On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday.

“An important aspect of the virtual classroom is placing technology in the hands of all students,” the school said in the notification. “Students who opted to go virtual have already picked up their laptop computers from the school, however, blended learning students were going to receive their devices during their first week of being physically located on campus.”

SVHS will be hosting a pickup window Tuesday for families to come by and pick up equipment.

The pick up will operate by student’s last name.

A-D: 12:00-1:00

E-I: 1:00-2:00

J-M: 2:00-3:00

N-Q: 3:00-4:00

R-U: 4:00-5:00

V-Z: 5:00-6:00

Anyone who is unable to come during their time will be able to stop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents will also need to fill out forms during this time. The school says masks and social distancing will be required when entering the school.

