W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Education released the color coding map for the first week of school.

It detailed which districts can begin in-person learning Tuesday and which must begin virtually.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school. You can watch that interview above.

