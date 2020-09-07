4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd Couty.

Boyd County Emergency Management made the announcement Monday.

The cases involve a 38-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 21 year old woman, and an 86 year old man.

All are self-isolating at home.

Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing a face covering when in public, if possible.

