All Day Release program to help working families in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -School Age Connections of River Valley Child Development Services (RVCDS) is announcing the opening of the 2020 All Day Release Program on September 8, 2020.

While the All-Day Release Program has been serving school aged children for many years, it helps meet a need many families are facing this school year. All-Day Release (ADR) is a component of the School Age Connections program that provides all-day care for school aged children, when school isn’t in session. The ADR program is open to ALL children ages 4-12, who are enrolled in PK-5th grade.

This year, to assist parents during the pandemic and to provide some flexibility, ADR will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., including Christmas break, spring break, some holidays, OSE days, and snow days.

The program will run from September 8, 2020 to May 28, 2021 and takes place at 2021 West Fifth Avenue Huntington, WV, 25704.

“All-Day Release is run by amazing and educated staff that want to see children succeed while having fun and being safe,” said Kenzie Phelps, site supervisor for the program. “Whether it’s A through L or M through Z someone needs us, which is why we have this.”

Precautions, including temperature checks and social distancing, will be taken to ensure your child is safe and healthy. Social distancing will be followed.

“All of our chairs have been marked so all of the kids know that that’s where they have to be,” said Phelps.

Their school supplies will be kept separate and also cleaned. Shared toys will only be available after they have been sanitized.

Nutritious meals and snacks are provided each day. Each child is provided with a healthy breakfast, lunch, and snack, that meets the USDA and Child and Adult Care Food Program nutrition standards.

“We want to try and ease that stress and ease that pain that this pandemic has caused,” said Phelps..

There will be time and assistance for them to work on school assignments, including WI-FI and internet access which will be provided.

The cost of attendance is $25 per day or $100 per week if contracted for five days. Link childcare subsidy is accepted through the ADR program. Additional one-time payments include a $15 enrollment fee and a $10 supply fee. Applications can be found at www.rvcds.org for families that wish to enroll their child. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kenzie Phelps at (304) 942-8052 or via email mphelps@rvcds.org.

“We want to keep them grounded,” said Phelps. “To keep them understanding, to know that they are getting their education. To know that they will be provided food, that they will be supported and that they will be loved.”

River Valley Child Development Services serves over 12,000 people a year with a myriad of regional and statewide programs. These programs include school age programs located in Cabell County; Family Child Care Food Program (serving 5 counties); Child CareResource and Referral agencies in Huntington, Logan, Charleston, Parkersburg and Clarksburg; WV Birth-to-Three System Regional Administrative Units located in Huntington and Charleston; the statewide West Virginia Early Childhood Training Connections and Resources, and the River Valley Center for Addiction Research, Education, and Support.

