Arrest made in Huntington shooting

Alonzo Dewayne Harden, aka " Wayne," has been charged with the malicious wounding.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday, September 3.

Officers report Alonzo Harden, aka ‘Wayne’, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with malicious wounding.

Jeremiah Walker was shot Thursday in front of 332 Oney Avenue.

A patrol officer located Harden’s vehicle just before 10:30 Saturday morning and made the arrest, according to Huntington Police.

One other arrest was made in connection to the case. Jordan Jobe is facing possession with intent from this incident, officers say.

For our previous coverage of this shooting click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

