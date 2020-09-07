Advertisement

COVID-19 KY | 291 new cases

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 53,064 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth, 291 of which were newly reported Monday.

The governor says 52 of the newly reported cases were children 18 and younger and seven were ages five and under.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Gov. Beshear said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”

The governor announced no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total at 996 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

“I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays and today’s federal Labor Day holiday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.

As of Monday, at least 927,819 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.34%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 10,648.

