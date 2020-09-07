Advertisement

COVID-19 Ohio | 778 new cases

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio is reporting 778 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total of positive cases to 131,336.

Within the last 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reports 17 people passed away due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

4,276 Ohioans have now died during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, data shows.

2,419,192 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Ohio.

All Ohio counties in our region are considered a Level 2 Public Emergency or ‘orange’ on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

