COVID-19 W.Va. | 163 new cases, one new death

CHARLESTOn, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County has passed away from COVID-19 complications, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms Monday.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 461,558 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,575 total cases and 247 deaths.

According to the DHHR, 2,747 cases of coronavirus are still active in the state and 8,581 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

