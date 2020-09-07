Advertisement

Facility contractor under investigation after contraband is discovered at jail

Test results on the contraband substance are pending.
(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Contraband was found during a search of the Western Regional Jail last week, jail officials confirm Monday.

An employee for a facility contractor is now under investigation.

According to officials, the individual is not an employee of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and can no longer enter any DCR facility as a result of this incident.

Test results on the contraband substance are pending.

The results will be shared with West Virginia State Police.

There has been one medical episode possibly related to the contraband, officials say.

That inmate has since returned to the facility from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All Day Release program to help working families in Cabell County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Some parents in Cabell County are looking for options for their students on the days when they aren't in class.

News

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.

Local

Man injured in canoeing accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man was injured in a canoeing accident Monday.

News

Name of person found dead inside apartment released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The name of a deceased person found inside an apartment has been released.

Latest News

News

Name of person found dead inside apartment released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The name of a deceased person found inside an apartment has been released.

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 778 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The State of Ohio is reporting 778 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total of positive cases to 131,336.

Video

WVU cancels in person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU cancels in person classes

National

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

Local

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE
The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

Local

One person taken to hospital following motorcycle accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Emergency crews say the accident happened around 11:30 a.m.