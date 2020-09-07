Facility contractor under investigation after contraband is discovered at jail

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Contraband was found during a search of the Western Regional Jail last week, jail officials confirm Monday.

An employee for a facility contractor is now under investigation.

According to officials, the individual is not an employee of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and can no longer enter any DCR facility as a result of this incident.

Test results on the contraband substance are pending.

The results will be shared with West Virginia State Police.

There has been one medical episode possibly related to the contraband, officials say.

That inmate has since returned to the facility from the hospital.

