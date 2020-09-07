First Warning Forecast | Summer rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Labor Day may mark the “unofficial” end to summer, but Mother Nature is choosing to let summer roll on through the first full week of September. Technically, the first day of fall does not arrive until September 22.

Expect quiet conditions to continue this Labor Day evening, though clouds will begin to spread over the area around sunset from the north and west. Overnight, a mainly clear sky will be seen as temperatures fall to the low 60s. Spotty fog is likely, mainly in the river valleys.

Tuesday will be filled with more sunshine and hotter afternoon temperatures, topping out around 90 degrees. Kids headed back to school should dress appropriately, as the afternoon bus stop will be a scorcher.

On Wednesday and Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will be noticeably higher, so temperatures will feel like they are in the 90s. Most locations will remain dry, but near and in the mountains there will be the chance for widely scattered showers.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 80s. Once again, any shower activity will be scattered in nature and confined mainly to the mountains.

For Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky. While there is the chance for a passing shower anywhere across the Tri-State, most locations still are likely to keep the dry trend going. High temperatures reach the mid 80s as humidity remains uncomfortably high.

For Sunday and Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across the entire region. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Sunday and low 80s on Monday, but despite the slight cool-down, the humidity is not going anywhere just yet.

