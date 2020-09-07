Grant Wells Wins CUSA Award

DALLAS (WSAZ) - After a 4 TD and 300 yard plus debut, it shocked no one that Marshall freshman Grant Well won the inaugural 2020 Conference USA offensive player of the week award. His efforts helped the Herd win 59-0 over Eastern Kentucky and he also rushed 6 times for 30 yards. The GW graduate helped lead a Marshall attack that accounted for 627 yards of total offense, 34 first downs and Marshall didn’t punt once. It’s the first time that didn’t happen since 2006.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.