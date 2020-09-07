Advertisement

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Crews work to clean the Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum.
Crews work to clean the Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum.(WAVE)
By WAVE
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory staff worked Monday to remove the vandalism at the base of the bat by peeling the paint off and using a pressure washer.

Officials with the museum said in a statement released Monday morning that security camera video captured the act and will be shared with authorities.

The museum will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

WVU cancels in person classes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WVU cancels in person classes

National

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

Local

One person taken to hospital following motorcycle accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Emergency crews say the accident happened around 11:30 a.m.

Local

Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum vandalized

Latest News

Local

Arrest made in Huntington shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officers report Alonzo Harden, aka ‘Wayne’, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with malicious wounding.

Local

WVU moves undergraduate classes online for at least two weeks to reduce in-person activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances. Off-campus students are being asked to not visit campus.

Regional

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 163 new cases, one new death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 461,558 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,575 total cases and 247 deaths.

Regional

Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

Local

Troopers | Man injured in crash caused by impaired driver dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A second person has died following a crash Saturday evening along State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace.