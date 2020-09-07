Man injured in canoeing accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in critical condition Monday after a canoeing accident at Summit Lake.

According to Nicholas County dispatchers, the call came in around 2:50 p.m.

The man was rescued from the water and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Dispatchers say a child was with the man in that canoe. The child is expected to be ok.

Several departments responded, including the Richwood Fire Department, Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department, and Summersville Fire Department. The Nicholas County Dive Team also assisted in the rescue.

