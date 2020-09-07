Advertisement

Man injured in canoeing accident

Man injured in canoeing accident
Man injured in canoeing accident(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in critical condition Monday after a canoeing accident at Summit Lake.

According to Nicholas County dispatchers, the call came in around 2:50 p.m.

The man was rescued from the water and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Dispatchers say a child was with the man in that canoe. The child is expected to be ok.

Several departments responded, including the Richwood Fire Department, Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department, and Summersville Fire Department. The Nicholas County Dive Team also assisted in the rescue.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All Day Release program to help working families in Cabell County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Some parents in Cabell County are looking for options for their students on the days when they aren't in class.

Local

Facility contractor under investigation after contraband is discovered at jail

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Contraband was found during a search of the Western Regional Jail last week, jail officials confirm Monday.

News

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.

News

Name of person found dead inside apartment released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The name of a deceased person found inside an apartment has been released.

Latest News

News

Name of person found dead inside apartment released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The name of a deceased person found inside an apartment has been released.

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 778 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The State of Ohio is reporting 778 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total of positive cases to 131,336.

Video

WVU cancels in person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU cancels in person classes

National

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

Local

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE
The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

Local

One person taken to hospital following motorcycle accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Emergency crews say the accident happened around 11:30 a.m.