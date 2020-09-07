Advertisement

Name of person found dead inside apartment released

The name of a person found dead inside an apartment has been released.
The name of a person found dead inside an apartment has been released.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The name of a man found dead inside an apartment building in Portsmouth Saturday has been released.

Portsmouth Police said they were called to Wayne Avenue in reference to a possible deceased individual inside an apartment. When patrol officers arrived, they found the body of Derick R. Holsinger, 33, of West Portsmouth, Ohio.

There is no word on the cause of death, but police said it is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at 740-354-1600 and speak with Detective Lee Bower.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

