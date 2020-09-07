One person taken to hospital following motorcycle accident

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle while riding in Sissonville.

Emergency crews say the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. as the rider took a curve on Martins Branch Road near Gatha Lane.

The man was taken to the hospital but first responders do not believe his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured during the crash

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.