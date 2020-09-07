One person taken to hospital following motorcycle accident
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle while riding in Sissonville.
Emergency crews say the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. as the rider took a curve on Martins Branch Road near Gatha Lane.
The man was taken to the hospital but first responders do not believe his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
No one else was injured during the crash
