Parents prepare for remote learning in Kanawha County Schools

GW students will begin the school year remotely.
GW students will begin the school year remotely.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Sep. 6, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools officials are asking for patience as the school year kicks off.

The county, West Virginia’s largest school district, planned to offer both in-person and virtual school options but the county has to switch gears due to their “orange” status on the state color code map.

Carrie Fenwick has two sons that go to George Washington High School.

She chose for them to learn in-person, in a classroom, and now they have to start remotely.

“I have no complaints with Kanawha County at all. They have done the very best they can with a very difficult situation,” said Fenwick. ”I think the color code system is fatally flawed.”

Kanawha County released a statement instructing parents on what to do. It said parents and students need to log onto Schoology from any device remotely Tuesday at a certain time and every day school is in session remotely.

Fenwick said parents that work are scrambling.

“What they are trying to do is hire people’s kids, sometimes high school, sometimes college, others to babysit their kids and also be able to log on and help them with the Schoology and all that,” said Fenwick

Meal delivery plans will also switch gears by dolling out breakfast and lunch for Tuesday to all students by bus stop beginning at 11 a.m.

Then, Wednesday, a three-day box of breakfasts and lunches will be delivered by bus for the remainder of the week.

Kanawha County Schools is urging parents to be patient.

“I mean talk about patience it’s going to be incredibly difficult on those parents if this is going on a week by week basis and you don’t have any degree of certainty,” said Fenwick.

She said she follows the mask mandate closely, and believes communities need to take measures to protect residents but it is confusing for her kids to see churches and restaurants open as schools shut their doors.

“So setting the kids as the threshold they are basically using them as a carrot to say hey community you better behave,” said Fenwick.

Kanawha County Schools encourages parents to take this week to learn about the Schoology online platform.

Staff will report to buildings as normal on Tuesday.

