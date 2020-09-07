Troopers investigating fatal shooting in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Carter County.

According to Detective Dave Borman, it happened Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Troopers responded to a complaint in the Grahn community after calls about a shooting on State Highway 3298.

When they arrived, they found Bryon Knipp, 47, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Borman said no criminal charges have been filed yet, but investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that became physical.

The investigation is ongoing.

