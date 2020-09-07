Troopers | Man injured in crash caused by impaired driver dies

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - A second person has died following a crash Saturday evening along State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace.

Troopers confirm Monday Steven Cahal, 51, of Scioto County passed away Sunday in the hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Arnold Queen II, 42, of Wheelersburg crossed the center line Saturday and hit the motorcycle that Steven Cahal and Lorena Cahal, 50, were riding on.

Lorena was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a family advocate at the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy’s Sybene Campus in South Point.

Troopers say Queen was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Additional charges are pending.

For our previous coverage on this crash click here.

