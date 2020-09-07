Advertisement

Two nursing home residents and 12-year-old among news COVID cases in Greenup County

In the last week, 32 residents and 24 employees at the facility have tested positive for the virus. One resident has died and three are hospitalized.
In the last week, 32 residents and 24 employees at the facility have tested positive for the virus. One resident has died and three are hospitalized.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two more residents at Oakmont Manor in Greenup County have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last week, 32 residents and 24 employees at the facility have tested positive for the virus. One resident has died and three are hospitalized.

Health officials say eight new cases were reported Sunday, including the two residents and a 12-year-old girl.

The new cases raise the county’s total to 283.

The Greenup County Health Department says as of Sunday, 93 cases are considered active. Four people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-related violations after parties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.

Local

Several cases of COVID-19 linked to church service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kanawha-Charleston health officials say someone who attended a worship service on Aug. 30 at King’s River Worship Center tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Local

As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph.

Local

Parents to receive education plans for schools in Putnam County on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement comes a day after the county was orange on the WVDE map.

Latest News

Local

3 new deaths, an additional 773 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,259 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 130,558 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Deputies: Pair arrested for doing drugs in state park

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two men were arrested Saturday after Vinton County deputies say they found them under them in a car and under the influence of narcotics.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 313 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 52,774 cases.

Local

Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday

Local

W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school.

News

WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch