Two nursing home residents and 12-year-old among news COVID cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two more residents at Oakmont Manor in Greenup County have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last week, 32 residents and 24 employees at the facility have tested positive for the virus. One resident has died and three are hospitalized.

Health officials say eight new cases were reported Sunday, including the two residents and a 12-year-old girl.

The new cases raise the county’s total to 283.

The Greenup County Health Department says as of Sunday, 93 cases are considered active. Four people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

