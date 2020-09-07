WVU moves undergraduate classes online for at least two weeks to reduce in-person activities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students on the Morgantown campus, in-person classes will be cancelled at West Virginia University.

Officials announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, all undergraduate courses in Morgantown, with the exception of those Health Sciences courses with students already engaged in clinical rotation, will move online through Friday, Sept. 25.

Staff and faculty are still expected to report to work.

Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in-person.

WVU says the move was also made due to the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.

“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “There is increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events.”

WVU placed 29 students on immediate interim suspension Sunday amid ongoing COVID-19 investigations. WVU says it is working with local officials to see what other measures can be implemented for those not following the rules.

Though most undergraduate classes will be delivered remotely through Friday, Sept. 25, the University intends to return to on-campus course delivery on Monday, Sept. 28 if conditions allow. WVU will re-evaluate the public health situation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and advise whether on-campus learning will resume.

This action is being undertaken only on the Morgantown campus. All activities on other WVU campuses and in counties other than Monongalia County will continue as planned.

Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances. Off-campus students are being asked to not visit campus.

