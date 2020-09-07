Advertisement

WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-related violations after parties

School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.
School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.(WDTV)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has suspended 29 students during ongoing investigations into alleged violations to the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.

School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.

A release from the University says a member of the Theta Chi fraternity who tested positive for COVID-19, and had been told they needed to isolate, attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday night.

Officials say they had also told everyone living in the fraternity house that they also needed to isolate because of close contacts, but they did not comply with the orders.

The students were told Sunday that they are banned from campus and cannot take any classes, including online.

“Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.”

School officials are also investigating parties associated with Alpha Sigma Phi, which is also not recognized by WVU.

“While we are aware that some students have made the wrong decision to attend house parties off-campus, we also know the majority have occurred at unaffiliated fraternity houses,” Farris said. “This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. They do, and we will hold you accountable.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Several cases of COVID-19 linked to church service

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kanawha-Charleston health officials say someone who attended a worship service on Aug. 30 at King’s River Worship Center tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Local

As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph.

Local

Parents to receive education plans for schools in Putnam County on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement comes a day after the county was orange on the WVDE map.

Local

3 new deaths, an additional 773 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,259 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 130,558 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Deputies: Pair arrested for doing drugs in state park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two men were arrested Saturday after Vinton County deputies say they found them under them in a car and under the influence of narcotics.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 313 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 52,774 cases.

Local

Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday

Local

W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school.

News

WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Now interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Local

Manhole rupture shoots water above tree tops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A ruptured manhole in Dunbar sent water shooting tens of feet into the air Sunday.