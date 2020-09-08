Advertisement

5-month-old girl among newest coronavirus cases in Greenup County

Two new cases in Greenup County, Kentucky, include a 5-month-old girl.
Two new cases in Greenup County, Kentucky, include a 5-month-old girl.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A 5-month-old girl is among two new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The other case involves a 71-year-old woman.

Overall, there have been 285 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began and five deaths.

One hundred eighty-six have recovered from the virus, and 94 cases remain active.

