8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Tuesday.

The newest cases involve a 6-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 41-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 58-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

Overall, there have been 311 cases, and 226 have recovered from the virus.

Four deaths have been reported.

