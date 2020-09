GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A new death due to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Greenup County, Kentucky.

The information was released by the Greenup County Health Department Monday.

Officials said the person affected was an 84-year-old woman.

As of Monday at 6 p.m., there were no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Greenup County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.