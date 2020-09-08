COVID-19 KY | 273 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with one new virus-related death.

The state is now reporting 53,319 total cases and 997 total deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also announced 334 active cases among K-12 students and 137 active cases among faculty or staff.

“It’s going to be really important, really important, that every follows the guidance from health departments,” said Gov. Beshear.

As for colleges and universities in the commonwealth, Gov. Beshear says there are 1,020 active cases among students and 36 active cases among faculty or staff.

While Tuesday’s numbers are rather low, the governor attributed them to the long holiday weekend and labs being closed. He says to expect higher numbers in the coming days.

Gov. Beshear also spoke about his administration’s latest attempts to help renters and eligible landlords keep people safely in their homes during the pandemic.

“In August, I announced $15 million in federal CARES Act dollars to create a Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund and today I am announcing Kentuckians can now apply for assistance via an online application at teamkyhherf.ky.gov,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we continue to wage this battle against COVID-19, we must make sure renters have a home so they can be Healthy at Home, while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardship.”

Last week, Gov. Beshear updated the state’s executive order on evictions to reflect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.

“The CDC said that it is a public health threat for people to be evicted at this time,” Gov. Beshear said. “So the federal government put in place an eviction moratorium. Despite that, we are going to continue to move forward with our Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund and other steps that will provide relief to renters and financial help to landlords. We cannot end this COVID-19 crisis with a financial crisis.”

The state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund will:

Serve eligible households in 119 of Kentucky’s 120 counties as Jefferson County is managing its own federally funded eviction relief program Prevent the eviction of Kentucky tenants Reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments and potentially pay some advance rent to keep tenants in their homes.

