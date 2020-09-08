Crews on scene of stabbing in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a stabbing Tuesday evening in Cross Lanes, according to dispatchers.

There are limited details about the situation, but dispatchers say the stabbing happened between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

The stabbing happened in Cross Lanes, but the suspect and victim fled and were caught in a traffic stop in Nitro by the Nitro Police Department.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, we will continue updating this story with the latest details.

