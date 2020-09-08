Disney ‘Mulan’ actor talks new movie on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Disney says everyone will get to see ‘Mulan’ for free, if you can wait a few months.

The live-action remake premiered on September 4th on Disney+ for an additional $30 on top of the monthly subscription for the streaming service.

As of December 4th, all subscribers will be able to watch the film at no additional cost.

The movie was shifted from theaters to Disney+ due to the pandemic.

Last month, Disney said research shows ’Mulan' could help boost subscriber growth for Disney+, which launched last November.

