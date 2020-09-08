Advertisement

First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Putnam County

The first COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Putnam County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Health Department confirmed the death on Monday.

No information has been released about the patient.

However, the department posted a message saying, “We want to express our sincerest condolences to family of the county’s first COVID related death.”

According to the health department, there are 350 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

Of those, 75 are active cases. 275 of those patients have recovered.

