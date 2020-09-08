Huntington to expand rental registry

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington will soon be able to get a better idea of the condition and scope of rental properties across the area.

The rental registry aims to help keep track of any safety hazards at rental properties across the city. It will also help identify landlords and renters during an emergency.

“Anytime you’re reactive, you’re behind the eight ball,” said Capt. Mat Winters, Fire Marshal. “So we want to get to where we are routine and where it is more of a schedule.”

The program, first started in 2018, is looking to expand and add some additional help in the form of three extra building inspectors. It’s currently had a small team doing the work on a “complaint” type basis.

Of the 8,500 rental properties in the city, about 2,000 of those are currently listed on the registry.

Mayor Steve Williams will be proposing the creation of the positions in a budget resolution that will go before City Council on Monday, Sept. 14.

Officials say 49 percent of Huntington’s residential properties are rental. Of those, 38 percent are considered to be in declining condition, but can be saved with some attention.

While another 19 percent are considered to be vacant or unsafe.

“We may not be able to stop all fires, but we can definitely prevent all fire deaths,” Winters said.

Winters hopes that once they get on a regular schedule it will prompt routine maintenance and buildings won’t need as much work if they are constantly kept up.

“It helps us sleep a lot easier at night when we know that’s another one that’s in good shape,” Winters said.

He tells WSAZ, inspections can vary depending on the size of the building. A small home could be completed in an hour or two, whereas a larger building will take longer to inspect.

They look for things like the condition of stairs, steps and railings. They check to see if the property has working smoke alarms and utilizes the appropriate placement for the building. Inspectors also look to make sure windows can open in an emergency. Winters says that situation alone saved a family earlier this year who was able to escape a house fire through the window, and wait for assistance on the porch.

He says ventilation of furnaces and water heaters is also important.

Under the rental registry ordinance, each property is to be inspected at least once every three years. There will be no cost, except for repairs or upgrades to get the property compliant. The property won’t be inspected more than once a year, unless complaints are filed.

“We think it will be effective in helping raising the quality of rental property in the city,” said Scott Damron, city attorney.

The program will help landlords better market their properties through safety and inspection reports. While renters will be better protected to know about what conditions they’re living in.

The city hopes to have the positions filled by late October.

