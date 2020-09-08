Hurricane High School students pick up laptops to start school

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Alexis Hedrick went to school Tuesday morning -- not to learn but to pick up her school-issued laptop.

“It’s stressful, difficult,” Hedrick said.

She is one of hundreds of Putnam County students who selected in-person learning.

When the color-coded COVID-19 metrics map stayed orange this weekend, in-person learning was put on hold and the entire county had to quickly shift gears to get students the devices they need to learn from home.

“As we are rolling these devices out our in person students will have a slight delay because they are just now getting their computers,” said Hurricane Principal P.E. McClanahan.

Hedrick used her packet of instructions to help her log on.

“Having to log onto the computer is fine but finding out where to get assignments is difficult,” she said.

Each Hurricane High School student had to log on in the parking lot and was able talk with teachers who were there to assist.

“Some people are having some issues getting logged in,” McClanahan said.

Students who planned to attend virtually earlier this summer were able to get started on their school work Tuesday.

“Teachers are working on their pacing, and we have planned for it to merge at the end of the week and be on the same page,” McClanahan said.

School officials are hoping they can quickly work out any issues so students can focus on their studies.

“I am afraid that everyone is going to forget everything and this is going to be more difficult because we are not in school learning,” Hedrick said.

Putnam County parents can also pick up breakfast and lunch for their students each day at Hurricane High School.

School officials said if you are unable to go to the school for meals, you can call the school and they will deliver.

