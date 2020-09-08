Kanawha County Board of Education meeting Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Board of Education is hosting a board meeting Tuesday about curriculum.

The meeting at 4 p.m. is open to the public but seating will be limited due to social distancing rules.

Masks are also required.

If you can’t make it to the board office which is located at 200 Elizabeth Street in Charleston, you can call in to listen to the conversation.

That number is 304-553-7794. The conference ID is 918 713 209#

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.