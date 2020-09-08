Advertisement

Local woman writes children’s book

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

“Snow is magical, but a blizzard can be scary, even for a brave little girl with a big imagination!”

The perfect birthday or Christmas present for kids -- Laura Treacy Bentley’s new picture book, 'Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard, is available for purchase.

Signed copies are available at Cicada Books on 14th St. W. in Huntington. It is also available from Amazon.com, bookshop.org. and can be ordered from any bookstore nationwide.

“Author and poet Laura Treacy Bentley conjures the storm that ‘smokes the air with blowing snow’ in this wonderful children’s picture book, while Kjersten Niskanen’s illustrations vividly convey a child’s view of this wintry experience.”

Anna Smucker, author of Golden Delicious: A Cinderella Apple Story

“Adventurous and charming, Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard and its lovingly-rendered artwork will give young girls and boys a delightful place to dream.”

Zoe Ferraris, author of Finding Nouf

“If you haven’t read Laura Bentley’s work, you should; she’s a wonderfully gifted writer.”

Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451

