Marshall University to conduct random daily COVID-19 tests

HUNTINGTON , W.Va. (AP) - A college in West Virginia announced it will start picking about 60 students, faculty and staff at random daily to test for the coronavirus.

Marshall University says it will begin the tests Tuesday at its campus in Huntington to identify people who are infected and may not be showing symptoms.

The school is also testing more than 175 football players and staff several times a week.

The school has contact tracers on staff to follow up with positive cases.

Testing data is set to be posted on the university’s website.

